> News > Formula 1

Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 27th November, 2023 - 1:33am

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 58 laps
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari + 17.993
3 63 George Russell Mercedes + 20.328
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull + 21.453
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren + 24.284
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren + 31.487
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin + 39.512
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri + 43.088
9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes + 44.424
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin + 55.632
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri + 56.229
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine + 66.373
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine + 70.36
14 23 Alex Albon Williams + 73.184
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas + 83.696
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams + 87.791
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber + 89.422
18 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari + 76.844
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber + 1L
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas + 1L

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]