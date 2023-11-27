Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Monday 27th November, 2023 - 1:33am
Full results from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|58 laps
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+ 17.993
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+ 20.328
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+ 21.453
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+ 24.284
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+ 31.487
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+ 39.512
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 43.088
|9
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+ 44.424
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+ 55.632
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+ 56.229
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+ 66.373
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+ 70.36
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+ 73.184
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|+ 83.696
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|+ 87.791
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|+ 89.422
|18
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+ 76.844
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|+ 1L
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+ 1L
