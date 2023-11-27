Perez in hot water after radio outburst

Sergio Perez has been summed to the stewards following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for an alleged breach of the International Sporting Code following an outburst over team radio.

Perez crossed the line second to team-mate Max Verstappen on Sunday evening but was relegated to fourth following a five-second post-race penalty.

That was dished out after the Mexican made contact with Lando Norris while the pair were battling over fourth.

The pair made contact at Turn 6 when Perez went deep on Lap 47, Norris taking to the escape road but neither suffering lasting damage.

Perez made the move stick a lap later.

the initial incident was investigated by the stewards, who subsequently dealt out a time penalty that prompted an angry response from Perez over the radio to his team.

“I mean, the stewards are a joke, man,” he began.

“I cannot believe, I mean, they have been very bad this year, but this is a joke. That was really a joke.”

Post-race, the stewards issued a summons, citing Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code.

That specific article relates to ‘misconduct’ towards licence-holders, officials or members of the FIA, among a host of others.

Under the International Sporting Code, ‘misconduct’ is defined as “the general use of language (written or verbal), gesture and/or sign that is offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive and might reasonably be expected or be perceived to be coarse or rude or to cause offense, humiliation or to be inappropriate”.

It is a similar allegation to that which Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur faced earlier in the weekend following their behaviour in a Las Vegas press conference a week ago.

In that instance, both were found in breach of the International Sporting Code, Article 12.2.1.f specifically, and given a formal warning.

Earlier in the year, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner voice criticisms of the FIA following the Monaco Grand Prix.

That saw him too front the stewards, and reprimanded for a breach of Article 12.2.1.k.