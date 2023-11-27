New Dragway Manager at The Bend appointed

Daniel Melrose has been appointed as the new Manager of the The Dragway at The Bend.

Melrose is an experienced operator as he has accepted the role having held a senior role as race director at leading European drag racing facility, Santa Pod Raceway, which is located at Podington, Bedfordshire in England.

He is expected to transition his current role before he returns to Australia to take the manager position in February 2024 at the new world-class $35 million South Australian Dragway.

The appointment follows the resignation of previous manager Steve Bettes who is expected to depart on December 11. Bettes was instrumental in opening of the venue and will delivered the Grand Opening Spring Nationals in October.

“I’m extremely excited to join The Bend and play a key role in developing Australia’s newest Drag Racing facility,” Melrose said.

“I look forward to leading the charge in delivering a world-class service for spectators and competitors as Drag Racing continues to grow in South Australia.”

The Bend team has also been bolstered by the appointment of Shane Collins as the interim Dragway Manager before commencing as The Bend’s Commercial Manager. Collins has over 10 years’ experience in the sports and entertainment industry and has specialised in horse racing and motorsport.

Another appointment is Steve Burgess as the Day Activity Coordinator to look after the frequent activity at the venue. Burgess has been a senior track official since the facility opened last September.

“All three of these appointments complement our ongoing goal to be a loved venue of manufacturers, spectators, competitors and event promoters,” offered Shell V-Power Motorsport Park CEO Alistair Macdonald.

“We are always striving to bring the best operators into our business, and this is no exception as we welcome Daniel, Shane and Steve to The Bend.”

The Dragway at The Bend will host the Festival State Nationals, headlined by Nitro Funny Cars on January 12-14.