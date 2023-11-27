Mostert, Kostecki win in Supercars Gala Awards

Chaz Mostert has won the Barry Sheene Medal while newly-crowned Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki has been voted Drivers’ Driver as part of the category’s Gala Awards.

It is the first time that Mostert has picked up Supercars’ ‘best and fairest’ gong, which is voted on by journalists on the basis of which driver is adjudged to have displayed outstanding leadership, media interaction, character, personality, fan appeal, and sportsmanship throughout the season.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United pilot was the top Ford Mustang driver in this year’s championship, finishing fourth in the standings with six podium finishes along the way.

He is just the fifth driver to have received the Barry Sheene Medal as the prestigious Mike Kable Young Gun Award, the others being Marcos Ambrose, Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney, and Scott McLaughlin.

This year, the Mike Kable Young Gun Award went to Dunlop Super3 Series front-runner Cameron McLeod.

The 18-year-old grandson of 1987 Bathurst 1000 winner Peter McLeod, he may not have won this year’s third-tier title, but he did take victory in eight races out of 12, in a Nissan Altima.

For Kostecki, Drivers’ Driver is the latest honour in a year in which he won his and Erebus Motorsport’s first drivers’ championship.

The 26-year-old West Australian took victory six times this year among a total of 18 podiums from 28 races, and won the Pole Award with 10 poles.

Erebus, owned by Betty Klimenko and led by Barry Ryan, was also celebrated for winning the teams’ championship for the first time, with Will Brown contributing its other four race wins in 2023.

As he leaves Supercars for NASCAR, after winning the Bathurst 1000 for a third time, Shane van Gisbergen was voted the fans’ most popular driver for a third year straight.

2023 Repco Supercars Championship Gala Award winners

Barry Sheene Medal: Chaz Mostert

Repco Supercars Champion: Brodie Kostecki

Dunlop Team Champion: Coca-Cola Racing (Erebus)

Drivers’ Driver: Brodie Kostecki

Mike Kable Young Gun Award: Cameron McLeod

Dunlop Super2 Series Champion: Kai Allen

Dunlop Super3 Series Champion: Jobe Stewart

Dunlop Super2 Series Champion Team: Eggleston Motorsport

Pole Champion Award: Brodie Kostecki

Dunlop Super2 Series Pole Position Award: Ryan Wood

Champion Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Fans’ Choice – Best Presented Team: Red Bull Ampol Racing Team

Fans’ Choice – Most Popular Driver – Shane van Gisbergen

Best Event of the Year: Vailo Adelaide 500

Best Volunteer Group: Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Supercars Media Award: Mark Larkham