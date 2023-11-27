Gallery: VAILO Adelaide 500 track day

A select group of motoring enthusiasts were given the opportunity to drive their car around the iconic 3.219km Australian street circuit, which only exists for a few days a year!

The track day took place on Wednesday, November 22 ahead of the VAILO Adelaide 500.

Driving Solutions first introduced this experience at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, and intend to launch similar programmes at other iconic Australian tracks. The next track day will be held on Mount Panorama on Wednesday 29th November.