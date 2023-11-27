F1 teams warned after eyewear breaches

Stewards at the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix took the unusual step of warning all 10 teams following safety breaches during Sunday evening’s race.

Representatives from all teams had been summoned to a stewards meeting following the conclusion of the 58-lap encounter, won by Max Verstappen.

But while the Dutchman cruised to his 19th win of the year, officials in pit lane reported a number of safety breaches.

Initially, Mercedes was referred for a ‘pit lane infringement’ before Red Bull, Williams, and Alfa Romeo Sauber were also noted on official timing screens.

The FIA confirmed during the race that the infringements related to allegations of team members not wearing appropriate eye protection.

Post-race, the summons was expanded from the initial four teams to all 10.

While no penalty was forthcoming out of that meeting, stewards did highlight the need for Article 34.13 of the Sporting Regulations to be respected.

That references the apparel team members must wear while in pit lane, with specific mention of eye protection.

“Having received reports from the Race Director and viewed video evidence, written reports from Pit Marshals and heard from each of the Team Representatives, the Stewards determine that numerous breaches of Article 34.13 appear to have occurred however the video evidence was in some cases insufficiently clear to determine where for example, a visor was open, the team member concerned may have been wearing glasses or other eye protection,” the Stewards decision outlined.

“Notwithstanding, there were numerous examples of eye protection not being used.

“The safety of team members is paramount. All Teams are requested to stress the importance of eye protection for all personnel working on a car and ensure that this Article is respected by all team members in the future.”