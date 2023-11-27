Red Bull pays $10.6 million as FIA banks $34 million in F1 entry fees

The FIA is set to bring in over $34 million in entry fees ahead of next season’s F1 world championship, with Red Bull contributing almost a third of that figure.

Entries for next year’s championship must be submitted by December 10, and includes a weighted fee based on the constructors’ performance in 2023.

That sees the constructors’ champions, Red Bull, contribute the most while Haas, by finishing 10th in the standings, will pay the least.

The F1 sporting regulations lay out the entry fees each team is on the hook for, with all 10 paying a basic $938,884 sum.

On top of that is a per-point figure which, for Red Bull as constructors’ champions, is an additional $11,265 per point.

Having accumulated 860 points during the course of 2023, its entry fee for 2024 will be $10.63 million.

That compares with its 2023 entry fee of $9.49 million, an increase of around 12 percent.

For the remaining nine teams, they have a per-point contribution of $9384.

Ferrari scored fewer points in 2023 than it did in 2022, and its entry fee has therefore reduced to just under $4.75 million, 23 percent less than a year ago.

Mercedes is in a similar boat, despite improving from third in the constructors’ championship to second, with its entry fee costing $4.78 million, almost $1 million less than it paid to enter the 2023 championship.

Other notable changes include McLaren, which will pay $1.35 million more after its strong recovery through 2023, 56 percent more than it paid 12 months earlier.

However, the biggest change is Aston Martin, which has seen its entry fee increase by 144 percent, which equates to a $2.1 million difference.

The fees contribute to the ongoing administration of the sport, with the FIA a not-for-profit entity.

The funding goes towards research projects, such as the halo, and grants – the governing body having donated tens of millions of dollars globally over the past decade.

FIA entry fees for 2024 F1 season

Pos Team Points 2024 Entry 2023 Entry Difference % 1 Red Bull 860 $10,626,543.44 $9,488,806.72 $1,137,736.72 112% 2 Mercedes 409 $4,777,136.56 $5,771,891.44 -$994,754.88 83% 3 Ferrari 406 $4,748,983.12 $6,137,886.16 -$1,388,903.04 77% 4 McLaren 302 $3,772,997.20 $2,421,632.08 $1,351,365.12 156% 5 Aston Martin 280 $3,566,538.64 $1,464,415.12 $2,102,123.52 244% 6 Alpine 120 $2,065,021.84 $2,562,399.28 -$497,377.44 81% 7 Williams 28 $1,201,649.68 $995,191.12 $206,458.56 121% 8 Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 $1,173,496.24 $1,267,341.04 -$93,844.80 93% 9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 16 $1,089,035.92 $1,455,030.64 -$365,994.72 75% 10 Haas 12 $1,051,498.00 $1,286,110.00 -$234,612.00 82%

All figures quoted in AUD, converted at USD 1:1.52