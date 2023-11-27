Dalton to join Tickford for Super2

Lochie Dalton will switch from Brad Jones Racing to Tickford Racing for the 2024 Super2 season.

The Tasmanian will make the move to the Ford squad alongside Brad Vaughan, effectively replacing Elly Morrow, who retired from the series ahead of the season finale in Adelaide.

Dalton joins Tickford off the back of a solid rookie campaign with BJR which yielded season-best results of fourth and fifth from the two races in Perth.

He also finished second in National Trans Am behind Garry Rogers Motorsport teammate James Moffat, banking three wins at Winton along the way.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

He was sixth in his rookie Trans Am season in 2022 after making the step up from karting.

It may not be just the two Tickford cars in the Dunlop Series next season either, with speculation the team could field as many as four.

Rylan Gray ran an additional Tickford entry in Adelaide on the weekend, debuting in Super3 in an FG-X Falcon.