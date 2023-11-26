Yassar Shahin’s GT round, Liam Talbot’s series title

Yasser Shahin and Matt Campbell won the final race of the 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS season at the VAILO Adelaide 500, as Liam Talbot with the assistance of Chris Meis secured his maiden championship.

Third place for Talbot and Mies was enough for the Audi R8 LMS Evo 2 pilot to claim his first title, after Talbot finished second to Shahin last year. Mies who took over from Talbot at the mandatory pitstop, Mies made way for fellow Audi driver Max Hofer to take second on the final lap, and enabled Hofer’s co-driver Geoff Emery to finish second and runner-up in the championship.

The AM class race and championship was won by Brad Schumacher (Audi) who placed fourth outright ahead of GT3 Trophy champion and AM class debutant Renee Gracie (Audi).

The GT3 Trophy win went to Marcos Flack (Porsche 991.2 Cup Car) in tenth outright while the final Invitational win of the season went to the Darren Currie and Geoff Taunton in eleventh outright aboard their MARC II Mustang.

S5000

Despite very little in the way of racing, Aaron Cameron was able to snare his third win in as many races for the sixth round and consolidated his Australian Drivers’ Championship, the Motorsport Australian Gold Star, and the Tasman Cup.

Again, it was the Garry Rogers Motorsport teammates to the fore with Jordan Boys second ahead of Ben Bargwanna, Nathan Herne and Cooper Webster. There were two safety cars, the first when Kaleb Ngatoa had contact with Nic Carroll and hit the tyre wall at Turn 5, and the second when Blake Purdie lost steering and hit the wall at Turn 3.

V8 SuperUtes

The fourth of the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes non-championship round races was another victory for Aaron Borg (Isuzu D-Max). Adam Marjoram (Mitsubishi Triton) chased him all the way for second while David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) crossed the line third after he stalled at the start.

Fourth place went to Reuben Goodall (BT-50) who survived a clash with Craig Woods at Turn 7 which damaged his Toyota Hilux sufficiently to put it out of the race. Goodall was followed to the line by Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado), Holly Espray (Isuzu) and Ben Walsh (Hilux).