Wood’s double win as Allen takes the Super 2 title

In a Safety Car-free race, Ryan Wood won the second race in Dunlop Super 2/3 at the final round while fifth place was enough to give Kai Allen the series.

“It is unreal! I left (here) with nothing last year. Great feeling to win and to do it in my home state is unreal,” said an elated Allen. The South Australian lost the Super 3 series in Adelaide last year when he crashed out.

Zak Best came into the round as the points leader but a 30s penalty gave the series lead to Allen. At the start of Race 2, Best made a blinder in the Anderson Motorsport Ford Mustang to lead from Wood (WAU Holden Commodore ZB).

By lap’s end however, Wood was in front after he dived down the inside of Best at Turn 14. Wood would control the race from that point and go on to win by 4.8s and finish the season third. Wood’s teammate Zach Bates held third from the outset.

Allen maintained fourth until four laps from the end of the 27-lap journey when he allowed his Eggleston Motorsport Commodore teammate Cooper Murray to go ahead, knowing that he still had a points advantage to claim the series.

The move meant that Murray would be second for the round behind Wood and ahead of Allen.

EMS’ Cameron Crick crossed the line in sixth spot, but a 5.0s post-race kerb strike penalty pushed him to seventh behind Image Racing’s Jay Hanson. After a spin at Turn 4 on Lap 4 that slotted down the order to 15th, Aaron Love (Petronas Motorsport Mustang) fought back to eighth ahead of Image’s Jordan Boys and Aaron Cameron (Mustang).

Matt Chahda (Commodore) finished 11th and would have been high but for contact with Boys at Turn 9 which cost him several places. Behind Chahda came Holden drivers Aaron Seton and Jordyn Sinni, Zane Morse (Mustang) and Lochie Dalton (Commodore).

In Super 3, Cameron McLeod (Nissan Altima) completed the double by taking another win. This time he beat series winner Jobe Stewart with the Image Racing Commodore VF driver equal second for the round with Tickford Racing’s Rylan Gray (Ford Falcon FG/X), third in the race.