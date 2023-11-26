Third Adelaide Porsche win for Wood; Hedge’s title win

In a triple celebration for Earl Bamber Motorsport. Dale Wood chalked up his third win of Round 8, Callum Hedge became Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia champion in dramatic fashion, Adrian Flack took out the SP Tools Pro-Am title.

McElrea Racing’s Jackson Walls had a two-point advantage over 20-year-old Hedge, but the title was decided at the first corner on the opening lap.

Both took to the kerbs at the Senna Chicane and after a huge moment, Hedge was able to drive out the other side. Walls’ car landed roughly, spun, damaged the left rear tyre and hit the fence. Hedge just needed to finish to take the title.

Also caught the melee were Ryder Quinn were Christian Pancione and Alex Davison, although the latter was able to rejoin the race.

Wood had led the charge off the start and made an excellent restart after the Safety Car to take an all-the-way win.

Hedge went conservative and from third behind TekworkX Motorsport’s Max Vidau, leaked places to Dylan O’Keeffe (Garth Walden Racing), Angelo Mouzouris (Sonic Racing), Fabian Coulthard (Melbourne Performance Centre) and Bayley Hall (McElrea).

Wood gradually pulled away to also secure the Equity Pro class win. O’Keeffe challenged Vidau for second and ultimately was able to succeed. Shortly after Hall pulled a similar move on Mouzouris after relegating Coulthard to fifth.

Similarly, Flack only needed finish and ultimately placed with a class fourth to secure the Pro-Am win. Ninth outright Sam Shahin took the win from Dean Cook and Danny Stutterd. Flack’s title was his first after five years. Cook finished the season second in the title race and Shahin third.

Meanwhile, Callum Hedge became Carrera Cup champion on the 20th Anniversary of the first Carrera Cup Australia championship that went to Jim Richards in 2003.