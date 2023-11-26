> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th November, 2023 - 3:00pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
4. George Russell
Mercedes
5. Lando Norris
McLaren
6. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
8. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
11. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
13. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
14. Alex Albon
Williams
15. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

