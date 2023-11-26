Starting Grid: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sunday 26th November, 2023 - 3:00pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|3. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Lando Norris
McLaren
|6. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|7. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|8. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|9. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|10. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|11. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|12. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|13. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|14. Alex Albon
Williams
|15. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|17. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|18. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
