Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 26th November, 2023 - 1:21am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:24.160
|1:23.740
|1:23.445
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:24.459
|1:23.969
|1:23.584
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:24.487
|1:24.278
|1:23.782
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:24.337
|1:24.013
|1:23.788
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:24.368
|1:23.920
|1:23.816
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:24.286
|1:24.207
|1:23.968
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:24.501
|1:24.131
|1:24.084
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:24.425
|1:24.213
|1:24.108
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:24.209
|1:24.116
|1:24.171
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:24.600
|1:24.078
|1:24.548
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:24.437
|1:24.359
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:24.565
|1:24.391
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:24.405
|1:24.422
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:24.298
|1:24.439
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:24.461
|1:24.442
|16
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:24.738
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:24.764
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:24.788
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:25.159
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|No Time
