Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 26th November, 2023 - 1:21am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.160 1:23.740 1:23.445
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.459 1:23.969 1:23.584
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:24.487 1:24.278 1:23.782
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:24.337 1:24.013 1:23.788
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:24.368 1:23.920 1:23.816
6 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:24.286 1:24.207 1:23.968
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:24.501 1:24.131 1:24.084
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:24.425 1:24.213 1:24.108
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:24.209 1:24.116 1:24.171
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:24.600 1:24.078 1:24.548
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:24.437 1:24.359
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:24.565 1:24.391
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.405 1:24.422
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:24.298 1:24.439
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:24.461 1:24.442
16 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:24.738
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:24.764
18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:24.788
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:25.159
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams No Time

