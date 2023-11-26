> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Sunday at the VAILO Adelaide 500

By Rhys Vandersyde

Sunday 26th November, 2023 - 7:00pm

Take a look behind the scenes of the final race of the Repco Supercars Championship for 2023, as well as the rest of the Supercars action on Sunday at the VAILO Adelaide 500.

Images: InSyde Media

