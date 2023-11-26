MSR aiming to repair crashed Hill car today

Matt Stone Racing is confident it can have Cameron Hill’s crashed Camaro repaired ahead of today’s second leg of the Vailo Adelaide 500.

The rookie crashed heavily at Turn 8 during qualifying this morning, the high speed impact leaving his Camaro with damage on all four corners.

Despite the superficial element of the damage looking ominous, the team is confident it can get it repaired in time for this afternoon’s race.

The early signs are that the chassis avoided significant damage with only minor repairs to one of the clips required, and no actual clip replacements.

That could be critical to the repair given clip replacements with these new cars has proven to be a time-consuming job.

Changes to the gusseting on the clips was made earlier this year to improve the crashability of the cars after some minor bingles led to major damage in the opening few rounds.

Hill was checked at the in-circuit medical centre after the crash and has been cleared of any injuries.

Today’s race is due to start at 2:45pm local time.