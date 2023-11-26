Kostecki from seventh to pole in Adelaide shootout

Champion-elect Brodie Kostecki has jumped from a provisional seventh to pole position after setting the pace in the Sunday Top 10 Shootout at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

The Erebus Motorsport driver beat provisional pole-sitter Matt Payne by 0.0314s in the one-lap dash which finalises the starting grid for the 28th and final race of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship.

Fourth onto the Adelaide Parklands Circuit in the shootout, Kostecki (#99 Coca-Cola Camaro) laid down a 1:19.5438s which was six tenths better than the previous fastest lap time, and it would prove too big a hurdle to jump for those who followed.

Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) was next onto the track and he got close in setting a 1:19.6554s.

Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro) had time to make up after the first two sectors but, ironically set the fastest third sector despite bumping the wall exiting Turn 11 on his way to a 1:19.6827s.

That left Kostecki still on top with three drivers to come and David Reynolds’ (#26 Penrite Mustang) bid for pole was over quickly when he picked up a kerb hop at Senna Chicane.

Race 27 winner Cam Waters moved into second place when he clocked a 1:19.6375s but his berth on the front row depended on how Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang) fared.

The Grove Racing rookie was slightly quicker than Kostecki to both the first and second sectors but came up just shy in the end as he clocked a 1:19.5752s.

That made for a top five of Kostecki, Payne, Waters, Mostert, and Feeney, the latter of whom will share Row 3 with Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) after the Tickford Racing driver set a 1:19.6846s.

James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro) was first out in the shootout for the second day in a row and achieved a 1:20.1443s to move up to seventh, while Todd Hazelwood (#3 Redarc Mustang) claimed eighth with a 1:20.1838s despite brushing the wall exiting Turn 11

Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) was ninth-quickest on a 1:20.3289s and will thus share Row 5 with Reynolds.

The final race of 2023 starts at 14:45 local time/15:15 AEDT.

Results: Top 10 Shootout for Race 28, Vailo Adelaide 500