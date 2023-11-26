Hill attributes Turn 8 crash to being too conservative

Erring on the side of caution cost Cameron Hill when he crashed at Turn 8 at the Vailo Adelaide 500, thinks the Matt Stone Racing driver.

Hill crunched the concrete walls at Adelaide’s notorious sweeper during Qualifying for Race 28 in the #35 Truck Assist Camaro.

The rookie was essentially a passenger once he glanced the fence at the apex of the corner, and hence his assessment that it was not pushing hard enough which brought him undone.

“[It is] disappointing, because that wall’s gotten me twice now,” he told select media including Speedcafe.

“It’s just one of those corners where there’s consequences for going in too hard and there’s also consequences for almost being conservative and that was probably more that conservative side.

“It was the first push lap, I thought I was in reasonably deep, and maybe not enough because the car just turned more than I expected.

“I got the inside wall, which obviously is pretty much a signed fate to meet the outside wall, so it’s pretty disappointing.”

MSR is hopeful of repairing the #35 Camaro and, if they do, then Hill is fit to race this afternoon.

“I’m all good,” he reported.

“The medical team, they’re obviously very thorough and did all the obvs on me and I feel fine.

“I’m more so just obviously disappointed that it’s happened today on the last day of the year.”

Elaborating on that point, Hill reasoned that there is more time to dwell on the incident given it occurred on the last day of the season, with more than two months before testing even kicks off again in 2024.

“This doesn’t change our year,” he said in summing up his first full-time Supercars Championship campaign.

“We’ve just had a lot of things not go our way, but I think we’ve seen enough that when we get it right and we execute, we can actually get great results.

“So for me, the most disappointing thing is it’s just that it is the last day of the year.

“You know, if this happens in the middle of the year, it kind of gets swept under the rug, but the last day of the year is obviously always a shame.”

Race 28 is officially scheduled to start at 14:45 local time/15:15 AEDT, with pit exit to close 15 minutes prior, which is MSR’s deadline to ensure Car #35 starts from the grid as opposed to pit lane.