Bowe in final TCM race in borrowed car

After Race 2 it looked like John Bowe would sit on the sidelines for the final race of Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters as his Holden Torana A9X suffered a terminal engine problem.

However, Jim Pollicina has come to the rescue so Bowe can partake in his swansong fulltime drive in the popular historic muscle car category.

Pollicina who is made his first appearance in the category for the after competing on a regular basis in the past, has offered up his Torana Hatchback and Bowe has graciously accepted the gesture.

Both his car and Pollicina’s are managed and prepared by Dean Lillee’s Ravage Raceworks in Melbourne.

“My team from Ravage Raceworks found an issue with my Rare Spares Torana A9X, which will prevent it from starting today’s final TCM race,” Bowe stated on his socials.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Touring Car Masters. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“But Jim Pollicina has offered me his A9X Hatch to drive in my final TCM race.

“What an incredible gesture by an amazing bloke! I am so touched by this!

Jim is part of the Ravage Raceworks team and a really versatile racer, but this is way beyond the call of duty! Thank you, Jimmy.”

Category manager Graham Sattler paid tribute to the race officials who have allowed Bowe to switch cars in his farewell to the category at the VAILO Adelaide 500.

The multi category champion is set to race in GT4 in 2024 with Jacob Lawrence in a BMW M4 amongst other activities which will include Historics.