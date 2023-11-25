Van Gisbergen, Brown crash out of Race 27

Shane van Gisbergen has crashed out of Race 27 at the Vailo Adelaide 500 after a coming-together with Will Brown.

Van Gisbergen clipped the #9 Erebus Motorsport entry after it was bumped into the barriers by Anton De Pasquale exiting Turn 4.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver’s championship hopes now appear over, given the #97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro out of the race.

Brown’s championship-leading Erebus team-mate Brodie Kostecki leads the race under Safety Car.

It was a nervous start for Kostecki also, when he and fellow front row starter David Reynolds bumped on their way to Senna Chicane, but the pole-sitter held onto top spot.

At Turn 4, Brown went outside of De Pasquale and they made side-to-side contact on exit when put him into the wall, beyond the tyre-protected section of the barriers.

Van Gisbergen was running two cars back and had little to no chance to avoid sideswiping the #9 Coca-Cola Camaro in what was a heavy collision.

Neither made it back to pit lane, meaning Kostecki can now unofficially seal the championship today merely by finishing the race.

Race Control has advised that no further action will be taken over the incident.

