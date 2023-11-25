Wolff reminded of role model responsibility after f-word outburst

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has recognised he has an obligation and a responsibility to F1 after facing the FIA stewards this week following his use of the f-word in an organised press conference.

Wolff was left fuming after being interrupted by a journalist in his response to a question from another member of the media who had suggested that F1 had been ‘left with a black eye’ given the incident involving Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz which resulted in the first practice session for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix being cancelled after just eight minutes.

Wolff had stated nobody would be talking about the incident the following morning to which the journalist concerned interjected and said: “They are. Absolute rubbish!”

Wolff lost his cool and used the f-word in his response, leading to a stewards’ hearing on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi GP after which he was issued with a formal warning as to his conduct.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was handed the same given his manner during the same press conference.

In a select media briefing, asked by Speedcafe for his thoughts on the situation, Wolff said: “I find it very good that we remind all stakeholders, who have a public profile, that we are responsible for what we say in the media and on television.

“If it is Fred and I going to the stewards, and if we can trigger, let’s say, a general change of approach of the stewards and the FIA to sanction swearing, then that’s good.

“Nobody should use the f-word in the car or outside of the car. We should be role models for the many fans we have, especially the young ones. I think that’s important.

“But on the other side, it’s also important to remind all of us stakeholders, whether it is the drivers, the team principals, FIA officials, that there is a sporting code, that there is an FIA code of ethics, a Concorde governance agreement, that we have to adhere to the rules around integrity, honesty, transparency, and with the sole target to grow the sport and do well for the sport.

“We all have this responsibility, and we should all be held accountable for our actions, in whichever camp you are, and whatever the seniority of your position.

“This is why I see it as a good situation, or the actions from the stewards to remind us, starting with the language that we should be utilising, to trigger a general reminder about how we interact with each other.”

As to whether he regretted his outburst, Wolff added: “I’m sending this message to everyone in the sport that we shouldn’t forget about our values and our regulations, and using swear words is part of that, but maybe this is the smallest one.

“But I find it good. I really like the initiatives because I hope to trigger (people) to not use the f-word in the media, whoever we are, because we have a responsibility.

“We shouldn’t. We’re big boys in the sport, and we have an obligation to the sport not to fall foul with our words.”

Wolff, though, made clear he does not enjoy being provoked, and will always stand up for himself in that situation.

“I will never learn that lesson,” said Wolff. “When I’m being provoked I punch back, double assault. That’s what I learned from life, unfortunately.

“But it’s good – language, integrity, honesty, transparency, truthfulness, respecting the governance process, decision making, fairness, and sporting equity. These are the important words for all of us.”