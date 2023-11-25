REVEALED: New name, logo for AlphaTauri

Red Bull has settled on the new name and logo for Scuderia AlphaTauri as the squad rebrands for 2024.

It was announced in June that the Italian-based operation would receive a name change, aligning the team and its branding more closely with its core business.

Red Bull founder Deitrich Mateshitz purchased Minardi during the 2005 season, renaming it Toro Rosso for 2006.

It remained under that banner until 2020, when the Austrian billionaire opted to use the team as the marketing flagship for its fashion brand, AlphaTauri.

In June, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko announced the team would have a new identity for 2024.

Speedcafe can reveal the timing of those comments coincided with the filing of a trademark application for the term ‘Racing Bulls’ on June 29, which was registered on August 14.

In the last week, a Racing Bulls logo has been registered, following an application submitted on September 13.

The new logo is reminiscent of the Toro Rosso branding, with the car featuring a large single bull on its airbox (though it did adopt the dual bulls in front of a sun iconography for its team branding).

Based on the trademark submission, the core colours remain deep blue and white, in keeping with Scuderia AlphaTauri’s current scheme.

The change in branding comes off the back of suggestions the team could be sold or moved from its current base in northern Italy to the United Kingdom.

The Faenza-based operation is in a transitional period.

Having been used as a development team for much of its life, feeding drivers to the main Red Bull team, it is looking to compete in its own right.

That has been evident by the signing of Daniel Ricciardo alongside Yuki Tsunoda, the pair remaining with the team for 2024.

It offers the squad’s most experienced driver pairing ever, with Tsunoda embarking on his fourth season in F1 and Ricciardo his 13th.

Off-track, there have also been a number of key signings, bolstering its technical department which has helped drive its aerodynamic development in 2023.

That, coupled with a more mature driver lineup, has helped move the team forward and sees it chasing down Williams for seventh in the constructors’ championship heading into this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi.