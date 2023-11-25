> News > Formula 1

Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 25th November, 2023 - 10:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes 14 1:24.418
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 16 1:24.513 0.095
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 16 1:24.810 0.392
4 23 Alex Albon Williams 17 1:24.929 0.511
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 27 1:25.099 0.681
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1:25.153 0.735
7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 18 1:25.194 0.776
8 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 17 1:25.205 0.787
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:25.222 0.804
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:25.258 0.840
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 21 1:25.259 0.841
12 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 26 1:25.292 0.874
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 18 1:25.303 0.885
14 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 25 1:25.343 0.925
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 1:25.405 0.987
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 16 1:25.420 1.002
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 1:25.584 1.166
18 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:25.597 1.179
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:25.652 1.234
20 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 29 1:25.713 1.295

