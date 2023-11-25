Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 25th November, 2023 - 10:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|14
|1:24.418
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|16
|1:24.513
|0.095
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|16
|1:24.810
|0.392
|4
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|1:24.929
|0.511
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|27
|1:25.099
|0.681
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|19
|1:25.153
|0.735
|7
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|18
|1:25.194
|0.776
|8
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|17
|1:25.205
|0.787
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:25.222
|0.804
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:25.258
|0.840
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|21
|1:25.259
|0.841
|12
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|26
|1:25.292
|0.874
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|18
|1:25.303
|0.885
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|25
|1:25.343
|0.925
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:25.405
|0.987
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|1:25.420
|1.002
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|1:25.584
|1.166
|18
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:25.597
|1.179
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:25.652
|1.234
|20
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|29
|1:25.713
|1.295
