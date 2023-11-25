> News > Formula 1

Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 25th November, 2023 - 1:01am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 15 1:24.809
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 17 1:24.852 0.043
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16 1:24.982 0.173
4 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 15 1:25.024 0.215
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 1:25.112 0.303
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 1:25.122 0.313
7 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 16 1:25.223 0.414
8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 14 1:25.315 0.506
9 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 14 1:25.321 0.512
10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 17 1:25.361 0.552
11 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 16 1:25.397 0.588
12 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 15 1:25.467 0.658
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 15 1:25.492 0.683
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 16 1:25.566 0.757
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 16 1:25.669 0.860
16 23 Alex Albon Williams 19 1:26.081 1.272
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 17 1:26.413 1.604
18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 16 1:26.659 1.850
19 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 1:26.707 1.898
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 7 1:27.147 2.338

