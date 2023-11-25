Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 25th November, 2023 - 1:01am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|15
|1:24.809
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|17
|1:24.852
|0.043
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|16
|1:24.982
|0.173
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15
|1:25.024
|0.215
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|1:25.112
|0.303
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|1:25.122
|0.313
|7
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|1:25.223
|0.414
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|14
|1:25.315
|0.506
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|1:25.321
|0.512
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|17
|1:25.361
|0.552
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|16
|1:25.397
|0.588
|12
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|15
|1:25.467
|0.658
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|15
|1:25.492
|0.683
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|16
|1:25.566
|0.757
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16
|1:25.669
|0.860
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|1:26.081
|1.272
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|17
|1:26.413
|1.604
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|16
|1:26.659
|1.850
|19
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|1:26.707
|1.898
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|7
|1:27.147
|2.338
