PHOTOS: Saturday at the VAILO Adelaide 500

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Gallery
By
Rhys Vandersyde
Saturday 25th November, 2023 - 8:30pm
Take a look behind the scenes of Saturday’s action at the VAILO Adelaide 500, the final round of the Repco Supercars Championship for 2023.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]