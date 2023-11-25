Kostecki optimistic of expanded NASCAR programme

Repco Supercars Championship leader Brodie Kostecki is optimistic about the prospect of a multi-race NASCAR programme in 2024.

The Erebus Motorsport driver made his Cup Series debut in August on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in a Richard Childress Racing entry.

Richard Childress and engineer Andrew Dickinson, who used to work for Erebus-aligned Image Racing, are in attendance at this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

The former spoke openly in the lead-up to his trip Down Under about wanting to put a deal together to field Kostecki in at least four races next year, including an oval.

Kostecki himself is positive about the chance of such an idea coming off.

“I’m always looking forward to driving a race car, no matter the case of what category it’s in,” he said.

“To have Richard here this weekend and Andrew Dickinson is really cool and we’d love to do a few [NASCAR] races next year.

“It’s seeming like it’s all going to come together, we’ll just have to see what happens, but I’ll just take it as it comes.

“I really enjoyed working with those guys this year at Indianapolis and we’ll see what happens.”

Kostecki took 78-year-old Childress for a hot lap of the Adelaide Parklands Circuit in the Thursday afternoon ride session, before qualifying on provisional pole position 24 hours later.

“It was awesome to take Mr Childress for a hot lap,” said ‘Bush’.

“He hasn’t been for a hot lap in 15, 20 years and he said he was never going to do one again and he told me that he was he was going to do one with me, which I was pretty stoked to find out [about].

“He enjoyed every minute of it and he told me as soon as we came back in, ‘If you drive like that tomorrow, you’ll be fine.’

“So, it’s fantastic to have those guys here all the way from America and to see how Supercars racing operates here in Australia, and they’ve loved every minute so far.”

Kostecki will join forces with RCR NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon in a World Racing League race next weekend at the Circuit of The Americas.

Before then, Practice 3 in Adelaide starts at 09:45 local time/10:15 AEDT.