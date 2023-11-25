Brown reacts to championship-changing crash

Will Brown has described his and Shane van Gisbergen’s championship-changing crash on Lap 1 of Race 27 as “disappointing” on multiple fronts.

Brown was bumped into the wall by Anton De Pasquale as he ran around the outside of the Dick Johnson Racing entry at Turn 4 in Adelaide.

Shane van Gisbergen was two cars back and unable to avoid the already damaged #9 Erebus Motorsport entry, making heavy contact which has all but killed off his championship hopes.

Brown’s team-mate Brodie Kostecki is currently second but needs to only finish the race to secure the championship title with a day to spare.

Brown recounted, “It’s just one of those things. Everyone blocks on the inside and if you can’t make it up the inside, you know everyone banks up, so I went for the outside.

“I knew I had good overlap, I would have tucked in behind him if I wasn’t at least completely next to him.

“I thought he would have been able to see me and knew I was completely there but obviously not.

“I’m not going to judge it too much; he probably just thought he’d run me a bit wide and I ended up in the fence that hard and unfortunately took out one of the championship leaders as well.

“So, tough day, I think we had a fast car for today. It’s a bit disappointing but in the end, that’s racing, there’s not much I can do about it.”

Brown confirmed he had some hand soreness given he was holding the wheel at the time of the impact, before reiterating his opinion about how the incident arose.

“My left hand was quite sore; it’s a little bit sore now but it’s not too bad,” said the Erebus driver.

“Obviously, the car’s completely, uh, damaged – I won’t say the word I was going to use – it’s really disappointing.

“Obviously, Shane just couldn’t see when Cam [Waters] was there and just ran up the back of me.

“So, disappointing, I think I probably should have been left a little bit more room there, I reckon I was completely up the outside and he could see me, but it is what it is.”

Race Control advised that no further action will be taken over the crash, and Brown said there are no hard feelings towards De Pasquale.

“Anton’s not a bad bloke,” declared the Queenslander.

“Everyone does that every now and then. It is what it is.”