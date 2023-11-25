Bathurst 12 Hour lands new sponsor

The Bathurst 12 Hour has landed a new naming rights sponsor for the 2024 running of the race.

Next year, the event will be known commercially as the ‘Repco Bathurst 12 Hour’, after a decade of Liqui Moly backing.

It means that the automotive parts retailer now boasts naming rights to the Supercars-owned GT3 race at Mount Panorama, the Bathurst 1000, and the Supercars Championship broadly.

Event Director Shane Rudzis said, “Repco are one of the most significant supporters of Australian Motorsport and we welcome the addition of their brand to the Bathurst 12 Hour as our title partner.

“As Australia’s International Enduro, the 12 Hour will not only bring the Repco brand to a passionate local audience, but a truly global one as well.

“Repco are investing heavily on the fan experience and access to the sport, which are hallmarks of the 12 Hour, so this is a perfect match for the event as it heads into an exciting new era.

“With new cars coming and even more on the horizon, the Repco Bathurst 12 Hour is poised for a strong period of growth heading into 2024 and beyond.”

The 2024 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on a later than usual date of February 16-18.

It will in fact be part of a 10-day ‘Bathurst SuperFest’, with the first Repco Supercars Championship races of the year to be hold on the following weekend, February 23-25, as tipped by Speedcafe.