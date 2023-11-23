WAU splits CEO and team principal roles

Walkinshaw Andretti United has become the latest Supercars team to split its CEO and team principal roles, with Bruce Stewart and Carl Faux to head up the famous squad.

To this point the team has been operating without a dedicated CEO, Stewart acting as the team principal and reporting to the Walkinshaw Group hierarchy.

Faux, meanwhile, was holding the technical director role.

Stewart, whose background is commercial, has now been named as WAU’s CEO while Faux moves into the team principal role.

The move mirrors what Dick Johnson Racing did last year when it hired ex-AFL coach David Noble as CEO and promoted Ben Croke to team principal.

Tickford is looking to do the same to replace outgoing CEO Tim Edwards, who is also the team principal.

As part of the WAU restructure, long-time WAU engineer and current head of design Terry Kerr will step up to the technical director role.

“While it doesn’t change much day-to-day, this is another step in our growth as a business and team, which has increased rapidly over the last 12-months on track,” said Stewart.

“We are now a team that runs five cars across three championships, as well as operating the Walkinshaw Racing side of the business which includes our production and engine areas, so we are always open to further opportunities. Evaluating how we operate most effectively is a common occurrence, and today reflects that.

“I’m delighted for Carl, he’s been fantastic for our team, and this is deserved recognition. As team principal, it allows him to be continual involved more behind the scenes of the sport in technical elements.”

Faux was one of the most highly-rated engineers in the British Touring Car Championship before heading to Australia and joining what was then known as Walkinshaw Racing towards the end of 2017.

“It’s an honour to move into the team principal role here at Walkinshaw Andretti United, so a big thank you to [co-owners] Ryan [Walkinshaw], Michael [Andretti], Zak [Brown, and] Bruce, and the entire team for their support,” he said.

“How Bruce, I and the rest of the team work together won’t change dramatically, however it’s an important step in our evolution going forward. We’ve got some exciting things happening, and some key objectives in the immediate future we are all focussed on.

“This weekend though, we are fully focussed on Adelaide, as we look to finish the year on a high in both the Supercars and Super2 championships.”