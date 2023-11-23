> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Thursday at the VAILO Adelaide 500
Thursday 23rd November, 2023 - 8:45pm
Unexpected rain made things challenging on the first day of track action at the VAILO Adelaide 500.
Supercars ended the day’s program with one 30-minute practice session, while the support categories spent the rest of the day testing the limits in tricky conditions.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]