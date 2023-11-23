Ocon unwell ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Esteban Ocon has been struck down with illness ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alpine confirmed the Frenchman was feeling unwell on Thursday and would be absent from the track, missing his scheduled media commitments.

The Frenchman was already scheduled to miss opening practice as Jack Doohan steps into the A523 for the opening 60-minute session.

Should Ocon not recover, Doohan is in pole position to continue given the Australian’s role as reserve driver with the team.

For now, that is a long shot as the team confirmed to Speedcafe that it expects Ocon to be fully fit in time for Free Practice 2.

“Esteban has been feeling unwell this week and has been advised to rest by his doctors,” Alpine announced.

“Although his condition has improved as of this morning, he will miss this afternoon’s media duties at the circuit.

“We expect him to be back at the track as soon as possible.”

Doohan will have a busy schedule this weekend as he competes in his final Formula 2 round alongside his commitments in F1.

Formula 2 is on track for its opening practice session of the weekend from 11:05 local time on Friday, ahead of his 60-minute F1 outing at 13:30.

Formula 2 qualifying then follows at 15:00 prior to the second F1 session of the day at 17:00.

Doohan last took part in an F1 session in opening practice in Mexico City, with his 2023 programme mirroring that of 2022 where he was on track in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

Alpine sits sixth in the constructors’ championship with 120 points, 153 back, from Aston Martin in fifth and 92 clear of Williams in seventh.

Ocon meanwhile is 12th in the drivers’ championship with a best result of third, four points back on team-mate Pierre Gasly after 21 of 22 races.