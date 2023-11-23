How to watch: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Thursday 23rd November, 2023 - 12:00pm
Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times and television times, from this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.
What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on?
Here is the full on-track schedule for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including Formula 1 and all support category action.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place over 58 laps of the 5.281km Yas Marina Circuit.
|FRIDAY 24th NOVEMBER
|Local time
|AEDT
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|Practice Session
|09:45 – 10:30
|16:45 – 17:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|18:05 – 18:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|22:00 – 22:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|00:00 – 01:00 (Saturday)
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|Qualifying Session
|18:30 – 19:00
|01:30 – 02:00 (Saturday)
|SATURDAY 25th NOVEMBER
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|First Race (28 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:50 – 12:25
|18:50 – 19:25
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|14:30 – 15:30
|21:30 – 22:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|16:20 – 17:10
|22:20 – 23:20
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|18:00 – 19:00
|01:00 – 02:00 (Sunday)
|SUNDAY 26th NOVEMBER
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|Second Race (28 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:40 – 12:15
|18:40 – 19:15
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:15 – 14:20
|20:15 – 19:20
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|17:00 – 19:00
|00:00 – 02:00 (Monday)
Abu Dhabi is 4 hours ahead of UTC, and 7 hours behind AEDT.
How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on television
In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.
The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.
Friday, November 24
Practice 1, 20:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, November 25
Practice 3, 21:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, November 26
Pre-Qualifying, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pre-Race, 22:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, November 27
Post-Race, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
What tyre compounds are in use at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|549
|2
|Sergio Perez
|273
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|232
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|200
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|200
|6
|Lando Norris
|195
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|188
|8
|George Russell
|160
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|89
|10
|Lance Stroll
|73
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|62
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|58
|13
|Alex Albon
|27
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|13
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|10
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|6
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|6
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|20
|Liam Lawson
|2
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|1
|22
|Nyck de Vries
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|822
|2
|Mercedes
|392
|3
|Ferrari
|388
|4
|McLaren
|284
|5
|Aston Martin
|273
|6
|Alpine
|120
|7
|Williams
|28
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|9
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|10
|Haas
|12
