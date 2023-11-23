Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times and television times, from this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place over 58 laps of the 5.281km Yas Marina Circuit.

FRIDAY 24th NOVEMBER Local time AEDT FIA Formula 4 UAE Practice Session 09:45 – 10:30 16:45 – 17:30 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 18:05 – 18:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30 22:00 – 22:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 00:00 – 01:00 (Saturday) FIA Formula 4 UAE Qualifying Session 18:30 – 19:00 01:30 – 02:00 (Saturday) SATURDAY 25th NOVEMBER FIA Formula 4 UAE First Race (28 Mins +1 Lap) 11:50 – 12:25 18:50 – 19:25 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 14:30 – 15:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 16:20 – 17:10 22:20 – 23:20 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 18:00 – 19:00 01:00 – 02:00 (Sunday) SUNDAY 26th NOVEMBER FIA Formula 4 UAE Second Race (28 Mins +1 Lap) 11:40 – 12:15 18:40 – 19:15 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 13:15 – 14:20 20:15 – 19:20 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 17:00 – 19:00 00:00 – 02:00 (Monday)

Abu Dhabi is 4 hours ahead of UTC, and 7 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on television

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

Friday, November 24

Practice 1, 20:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, November 25

Practice 3, 21:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 26

Pre-Qualifying, 00:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-Race, 22:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 27

Post-Race, 02:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

What tyre compounds are in use at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 549 2 Sergio Perez 273 3 Lewis Hamilton 232 4 Carlos Sainz 200 5 Fernando Alonso 200 6 Lando Norris 195 7 Charles Leclerc 188 8 George Russell 160 9 Oscar Piastri 89 10 Lance Stroll 73 11 Pierre Gasly 62 12 Esteban Ocon 58 13 Alex Albon 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda 13 15 Valtteri Bottas 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg 9 17 Guanyu Zhou 6 18 Daniel Ricciardo 6 19 Kevin Magnussen 3 20 Liam Lawson 2 21 Logan Sargeant 1 22 Nyck de Vries 0

Constructors’ Championship