How to watch: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 23rd November, 2023 - 12:00pm

Here's how you can watch the action from this weekend's F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit. Image: Batchelor / XPB Images

Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times and television times, from this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

What time is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will take place over 58 laps of the 5.281km Yas Marina Circuit.

FRIDAY 24th NOVEMBER Local time AEDT
FIA Formula 4 UAE Practice Session 09:45 – 10:30 16:45 – 17:30
FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 18:05 – 18:50
FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 20:30 – 21:30
FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30 22:00 – 22:30
FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 00:00 – 01:00 (Saturday)
FIA Formula 4 UAE Qualifying Session 18:30 – 19:00 01:30 – 02:00 (Saturday)
SATURDAY 25th NOVEMBER
FIA Formula 4 UAE First Race (28 Mins +1 Lap) 11:50 – 12:25 18:50 – 19:25
FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 14:30 – 15:30 21:30 – 22:30
FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 16:20 – 17:10 22:20 – 23:20
FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 18:00 – 19:00 01:00 – 02:00 (Sunday)
SUNDAY 26th NOVEMBER
FIA Formula 4 UAE Second Race (28 Mins +1 Lap) 11:40 – 12:15 18:40 – 19:15
FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 13:15 – 14:20 20:15 – 19:20
FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 17:00 – 19:00 00:00 – 02:00 (Monday)

Abu Dhabi is 4 hours ahead of UTC, and 7 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on television

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

Friday, November 24

Practice 1, 20:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, November 25

Practice 3, 21:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 26

Pre-Qualifying, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-Qualifying, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-Race, 22:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 27

Post-Race, 02:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

What tyre compounds are in use at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 549
2 Sergio Perez 273
3 Lewis Hamilton 232
4 Carlos Sainz 200
5 Fernando Alonso 200
6 Lando Norris 195
7 Charles Leclerc 188
8 George Russell 160
9 Oscar Piastri 89
10 Lance Stroll 73
11 Pierre Gasly 62
12 Esteban Ocon 58
13 Alex Albon 27
14 Yuki Tsunoda 13
15 Valtteri Bottas 10
16 Nico Hulkenberg 9
17 Guanyu Zhou 6
18 Daniel Ricciardo 6
19 Kevin Magnussen 3
20 Liam Lawson 2
21 Logan Sargeant 1
22 Nyck de Vries 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 822
2 Mercedes 392
3 Ferrari 388
4 McLaren 284
5 Aston Martin 273
6 Alpine 120
7 Williams 28
8 Scuderia AlphaTauri 21
9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 16
10 Haas 12

