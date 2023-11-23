GALLERY: Super Trucks and Vic Motor Racing Championships

The fifth round of the Victorian Motor Racing Championships was the last for season 2023 and also the culmination of the National Super Truck Championship.

The big rigs title was won by Barry Butwell in his Mack Superliner by 13 points over Robbie Fern (Volvo White) with reigning champ Steven Zammit (Kenworth) was third.

Filling in for an absent Shannon Smith, Harvey Dale (Kenworth) won the first race over Zammit, Marcus Prillwitz (Mack), Frank Amoroso (Kenworth), Fern and Butwell. Zammit won a rough and tumble Race 2 over Prillwitz, Butwell and Fern.

Amoroso took out the third over Fern, Zammit and Butwell before Fern won the last. Dale was second and Zammit third. Butwell retired with a blown inlet manifold but had enough points to take the title.

GLE Racing’s Dale won both the Teams races, but it was MLC Racing and Fern that won the title. GLE finished second and MLC’s second entry, the Isuzu of Lachlan Fern was third.

Dean Crooke won three of the four Hyper Racers before a DNF in the last. Damon Sterling and Noah Sands each had two seconds.

After a second in the Super TT opener, Brent Edwards took his Ford Falcon XR6 Turbo to three wins, beating Race 1 winner Max Thompson (Subaru WRX) in two and David Buntin (Lotus Elise) in the last.

In the Alfa Romeo races, Simon Greirson and Mick Aarons shared the spoils in their GTV6s, and it was a similar situation in the Garagistic BMW Drivers Cup with Ash Rogers and Brian Bourke.

Images: VMRC / Geoff Colson