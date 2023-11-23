Feeney named in Triple Eight Asian Le Mans line-up

Broc Feeney has been named in Triple Eight Race Engineering’s driving crew for its Asian Le Mans Series debut, next weekend at Sepang.

The 2022 Vailo Adelaide 500 winner will share the wheel of the #88 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with factory driver Luca Stolz and Prince Jefri Ibrahim in the ALMS season-opener.

Feeney has become a regular in Triple Eight’s Mercedes programme, impressing seasoned GT steerers when he qualified on the front row for this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

Thus far, only the entry list for the Sepang event has been released, but the other three races of the three-event, five-race season avoid clashes with the 2024 Bathurst SuperFest.

Race 3 takes place at the Dubai Autodrome on February 4, followed by Races 4 and 5 as the Yas Marina Circuit on February 10-11, the weekend before the Bathurst 12 Hour.

As previously announced, fellow 2019 Super3 graduate Jayden Ojeda will also be part of the field, driving a Craft-Bamboo Mercedes-AMG.

Earl Bamber Motorsport will field two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs in the GT class, while Tasmanian Josh Burdon is part of the driving crew for Viper Niza Racing in the LMP3 class.

Feeney starts this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500 in fourth in the drivers’ championship at just nine points behind future team-mate Will Brown, who has one event left with Erebus Motorsport before he replaces NASCAR-bound Shane van Gisbergen.

Practice 1 in the South Australian capital starts at 15:45 local time/16:15 AEDT.