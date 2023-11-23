F1 team bosses remain firm on 11th entry despite GM boost

General Motors may have confirmed its intention to enter F1 as a power unit supplier in five years’ time but that has not shifted the goalposts on the antipathy of team bosses toward an 11th team on the grid.

GM announced earlier this month that it will officially feature on the F1 grid from 2028 via the Cadillac brand as a power unit supplier.

President Mark Reuss made clear the GM PU would power the “new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry”, despite the fact the team has not yet been accepted by F1 on financial grounds following approval by the FIA technically.

It is evident GM has no intention of entering F1 solely as a power unit supplier, though, with its stated aim to “position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team”, with Reuss expressing confidence the system would be successful.

It is expected news of Andretti’s bid will be revealed in the new year rather than before the end of this one during which the 10 current incumbents have consistently voiced their opposition to an 11th team out of concern of dilution of their finances.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “GM is one of the big players, no doubt, and I guess if they say they want to join the sport in ‘28, then they’re serious about it and it’s a good commitment.

“But we need to see whether the Commercial Rights Holder (Liberty Media) deems it to be a good entry or not.

“For many teams, it is a big dilution that can make the difference between big losses or less losses, and I haven’t changed my opinion on that.

“We haven’t seen any data, just (words) saying it’s going to be awesome, but where’s the case? What are the numbers? How much can we gain in popularity? What’s the name worth? How much more can the sport be attractive? What are the facts?

“If those facts are positive, I have no doubt that F1 will consider it in that way.”

Williams team principal James Vowles has previously been unequivocal in his position that he does not want to see an 11th team given the financial impact on his organisation.

Vowles’ view has not changed despite recognising the impact GM would have on F1.

“GM is a good company to bring into our sport,” said Vowles. “They’re the sort of company, the sort of OEM, that will grow our sport as a result of things.

“But my view hasn’t changed on the addition of an 11th team. Fundamentally, it’s still around the finances of Williams, which is where my focus is.”

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur was even more obvious with his remark, adding: “Every single new engine supplier is welcome in F1.

“But it’s not the same story as the 11th team. It’s two separate questions. The real question is on the engine supplier and whether we can have a new engine supplier.”