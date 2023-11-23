Edwards to lead Supercars wind tunnel testing

Tim Edwards is set to spearhead the off-season wind tunnel test, the new incoming General Manager of Motorsport confirming today he will make the trip to the USA.

As revealed by Speedcafe, there was mounting speculation in recent days that Edwards would lead the wind tunnel testing instead of outgoing Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

That has now at least partly been confirmed, Edwards outlining in a team owners press conference in Adelaide today that he will be on the plane to the States and attending the testing at the Windshear facility.

“I will be going to America. I will be going to Windshear,” he confirmed.

Supercars is yet to formally confirm that Burgess won’t attend the test, however all indications are that he won’t make the trip.

There is some unrest from teams about a now-confirmed move to Team 18 for Burgess, something that will happen without any gardening leave.