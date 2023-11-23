Chahda bullish on Adelaide Super2 prospects

Matt Chahda Motorsport is on for a big result in Adelaide if a recent test day is any indication, according to team manager Amin Chahda.

The Albury-based outfit has thrown big changes at its ZB Commodore for the sixth and final round of the Dunlop Super2 Series, which were trialled at Winton last week.

“We’ve made some significant changes to the front end of the car, which we’ve been trying to do all year but it’s just been tight for time,” Amin Chahda told Speedcafe.

“But in the end, we went, ‘Bugger it, we’re going to do it after Bathurst,’ and we did it, and it’s the fastest the car’s ever gone around Winton. It’s pretty promising.”

Matt Chahda was first to the chequered flag in Adelaide in the final race of last year’s Super2 Series, albeit officially classified second due to a five-second time penalty.

Amin is expecting another strong showing this weekend with the #18 entry which is sporting a revised look for the occasion.

“I’m expecting [Matt] to be somewhere up the front,” he added.

“I’ll be very disappointed if we’re not because of what we showed at Winton, and he’s pretty pumped at the moment, pretty positive.

“He won here last year so there’s no reason we can’t.

“We’ve got Cavalier Homes on for the round as naming rights sponsors.

“We’ve still got out other partners like Pixel that have been on all year – Cat Workwear, Envirorubber, and BF Transport, and Litschkes – so they’re all still on, but to get Cavalier back on as naming rights sponsor is pretty big for us.

“They’ve bene with us for 10 years, on and off a little bit, they help us out when they can, but this time they’ve taken the whole car.”

Anderson Motorsport’s Zak Best leads the series by a 30-point margin over Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen with 300 on offer this weekend.

Practice 1 starts at 12:10 local time/12:40 AEDT.