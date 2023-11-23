Australian Grand Prix re-signs major backer

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has re-signed Rolex as the naming rights backer of the Albert Park F1 race.

The legendary watchmaker will continue as the major partner of the event next year, which will run under the name of the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix.

Rolex held naming rights at the AGP between 2013 and 2020, before returning in 2023.

It is also a Global Partner, Official Timekeeper and Official Timepiece of Formula 1 itself.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rolex back as title partner for 2024 and look forward to continuing to work together to create as exceptional event,” said AGPC CEO Travis Auld.

“Rolex is synonymous with Formula 1 and are globally recognised as a leader in their field – they are a perfect match for the Australian Grand Prix.

“There is a lot of work happening behind the scenes to put together the best combination of motorsport, entertainment and hospitality that Albert Park has ever seen in 2024. We can’t wait to welcome fans back through the gates and share these experiences with them in March.”

Rolex SA Director of Communication & Image Arnaud Boetsch said: “Rolex has a huge affinity for Australia, enjoying strong sporting ties with the city of Melbourne and being proud title sponsor of the Australian Grand Prix.

“The brand forged its partnership with Formula 1 a decade ago by becoming a Global Partner and the Official Timepiece of the racing series. This alliance with the pinnacle of motorsport is found on our mutual quest for precision and world-leading technology.”

The 2024 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix will take place on March 21-24 next year.