Tickford reveals Ken Block tribute livery for Adelaide 500

Cameron Waters will contest this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500 with a special Ken Block tribute livery on his Tickford Racing Ford Mustang.

The motorkhana legend tragically lost his life in a snowmobile accident in Utah in January, at the age of 55.

While Block was one of just a handful of Americans to score points in the World Rally Championship, he was a global sensation for his wild motorkhana stunts in a variety of hotted-up cars.

To pay tribute to a fellow Monster Energy-backed driver, Waters’ #6 Mustang will instead switch to Block’s signature #43 this weekend in Adelaide, as well as carrying one of his famous liveries.

It was just over 10 years ago at the 2013 Adelaide 500 that the ‘Hoonigan’ delighted the crowd with some smoky demos in a Ford Fiesta.

Monster Energy’s Marketing Director, Jono Channing, said, “Monster’s heartland is motorsport and Ken Block was undeniably known for his epic stunts across a range of cars and years.

“His passion was front and centre with everything he did and he was an unbelievable athlete who’s time ended too quickly.

“We look forward to Cam Waters’ car #6 changing it up and delivering something special under the number 43, at a track where Ken has lit it up.”

Waters himself said of the honour, “Ken Block is an absolute legend of motorsport! To have the 43i foundation, which was created in honour of him, approve our car to run the inspired tribute livery, and for me to be able to race under his #43 is just epic.

“I’ll be out there doing my utmost to help celebrate Ken and aiming to stand on the top step of the podium just like he did so many times across his stellar career.

“Ken was known for delivering some epic burnouts and having the potential to send the season and Ken out with one on my very own at R’Adelaide’ would be top drawer.”

Tickford co-owner Rod Nash added, “Having the opportunity to pay tribute to Ken with our team and with Monster Energy is very fitting.

“We’re going to take a leaf out of Ken’s bag and look to go big. Winning at a track where Ken has visited in the past and with our team, would be phenomenal.

“He was an amazing entertainer and the skills Ken demonstrated in his career over the years was simply outstanding.

“Ken is sadly missed and we hope he would have enjoyed Cam running this tribute livery around the streets of Adelaide for this weekend.”

Practice 1 for the Repco Supercars Championship field starts tomorrow at 15:45 local time/16:15 AEDT.

GALLERY: Tickford Ken Block tribute livery