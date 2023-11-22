Ricciardo: Las Vegas has to change for 2024

Daniel Ricciardo has echoed calls for changes to the running of the Las Vegas Grand Prix ahead of the 2024 event.

The inaugural event on the streets of Sin City produced one of the best races of 2023 but was not issue-free.

Problems with the track during opening practice delayed proceedings, impacting ticket-holding fans in particular who were ushered out of the venue ahead of Free Practice 2 beginning.

Drivers complained of a lack of grip while the paddock has almost universally bemoaned the late start times.

“Definitely, it was sketchy,” said Ricciardo of the track surface.

“I don’t know what they can do with track opening times, but if they do have flexibility, yes, I think for everyone’s health and safety, bring it forward.

“Maybe a bit of temperature but also just everyone would be operating with a little more juice in the tank.

“I hope maybe they can do something to the surface,” he added.

“I know in Saudi they pressure wash it or whatever, so maybe they could do some treatment to it to make it a bit more abrasive.”

The scheduling of the on-track action was the biggest complaint, with Red Bull boss Christian Horner saying that everyone was leaving Vegas “f****d” because of it.

When opening practice was delayed on Thursday evening, it meant Free Practice 2 didn’t finish until 04:00 Friday morning.

Add in the time difference to Europe, where teams had travelled from (many of whom were operating in a pseudo-Japanese timezone), and it made for a gruelling weekend.

“After Thursday, after that late session, I feel like I’d been, probably all of us have been, a little bit delirious,” Ricciardo said.

“It’s kind of felt like a bit of a whirlwind since then.

“I mean, the paddock’s huge, it’s had a bit of atmosphere. I think it’s been alright,” he said of the broader event.

“The only two things I would critique would be the asphalt, get some more grip out of it, and just the start times, obviously bring them a bit earlier.

“That would be a little smoother.”

This year’s race was Round 21 of a 22-event season and the first of back-to-back events with Abu Dhabi.

Next year, it will be the 22nd round of a 24-race schedule and be the first weekend of a triple-header that takes the sport to Qatar and then Abu Dhabi.

“That’s not had my vote,” Ricciardo said of the 2024 calendar.

“Knowing that, they need to bring it [Las Vegas start time] forward because we’ll be wrecked, especially at the end of the season.

“I’ve done like six races and already feel it.

“Hopefully, they can make something work there.”