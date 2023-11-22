> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Wednesday at the VAILO Adelaide 500

By Rhys Vandersyde

Wednesday 22nd November, 2023 - 8:00pm

Supercars teams have arrived in Adelaide and set up ahead of the final hitout of the Repco Supercars Championship for 2023.

With the titles on the line, not only for Supercars but also all of the support categories, it should be an action-packed weekend at the Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit.

Images: InSyde Media

Repco Supercars Championship Adelaide 500 for 2023
