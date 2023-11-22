> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Wednesday at the VAILO Adelaide 500
Wednesday 22nd November, 2023 - 8:00pm
Supercars teams have arrived in Adelaide and set up ahead of the final hitout of the Repco Supercars Championship for 2023.
With the titles on the line, not only for Supercars but also all of the support categories, it should be an action-packed weekend at the Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]