Penrite commits to Grove Racing

Penrite Oil will continue as the naming rights backer of Grove Racing for at least the next two Supercars seasons.

The Ford team has locked in a new two-year deal with the Australian oil company, Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne to run Penrite Mustangs next year.

Confirmation of the deal is significant in that rules out a much-touted move to Team 18 along with David Reynolds.

There was speculation that Penrite could move with Reynolds given he brought the backing to Grove Racing from Erebus ahead of the 2021 season.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

It had become clearer that Penrite would stay put in recent weeks, though, this announcement now putting it beyond doubt.

“We’re really pleased to continue our relationship with Grove Racing,” said Penrite CEO Toby Dymond.

“It’s exciting to see the building blocks in place with [team principal] David Cauchi and the entire team, and the building renovations are complete after our first win together at the Gold Coast.

“It was only fitting that Reynolds, who has been a fantastic brand ambassador for us across eight years, was behind the wheel for the win and we wish him continued success at his new team. But first we want one more in Adelaide to send him off in style.

“For 2024 onwards we wanted naming rights on two cars and a multi-year term to demonstrate our intentions to be here for the long term in Supercars.

“We love our shared vision for victory with the Grove family and look forward to achieving great results together.”

Cauchi heralded the new deal as the beginning of a new chapter.

“It’s fantastic to be renewing our partnership with Penrite Oil,” he said.

“We are proud to represent such an iconic Australian brand who have a rich history in Australian motorsport.

“We look forward to this next chapter in our partnership where we can build on our strong foundations developed over the past two years.”