McLaughlin-backed Sprintcar returns

Leading Aussie Sprintcar driver James McFadden will again team with Indycar star Scott McLaughlin for this summer’s biggest speedway events.

McFadden will again race for the NAPA Auto Parts-backed Hodges Motorsport team, which consists of high-profile owners McLaughlin, AFL legend Jack Riewoldt and leading sports broadcaster Gerard Whateley.

“It was a fun concept to put this team together last year in the space of three or four months and I loved every second of it – so we thought, why not go again,” McFadden told Speedcafe.

“It works perfectly with my plans. I want to come home with the family and have a holiday and enjoy my racing – and the reduced schedule certainly helped.”

Hodges Motorsport was a success story in its inaugural season last summer, winning events at Warrnambool, Avalon and Mount Gambier.

“I’ve always been a part of professional race teams, in Australia and in the States, but the level of professionalism stepped up with car #5,” McFadden said.

“It honestly changed the sport, it changed the perception of the sport and it brought more eyeballs to it here in Australia than it’s ever been able to attract, thanks to the names involved. So it was really cool to be a part of that.”

McFadden has just completed the most successful World of Outlaws season of his career in America, highlighted by a seven-win haul and a top 10 championship finish.

One of his biggest fans has now turned into a friend in McLaughlin.

“I stress that I only have a very small part in this but I’m excited to be involved, I loved watching J-Mac and the team set this up and have the run they had last summer,” McLaughlin said.

“It’s been great following James and to see him run so well over here in the States this year. He was in the best three or four drivers on the Outlaws, so to have him driving for us is still surreal, I think the world of him.”

McFadden’s summer goal is again the prestigious Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic, plus the Australian Sprintcar Championships, which this season will both be held at Warrnambool’s Premier Speedway in January.

“I won’t lie, I didn’t like running fifth in the Classic last year,” McFadden, a two-time winner of the event, said.

“To be top five in that field was still seriously impressive with our young team, but I’m not here to make up the numbers.

“That’s our Melbourne Cup, that’s our sport’s biggest race of all and I’d love to win another one in January.”

McFadden’s first event with the team will be Max’s Race in Warrnambool on December 16 – paying tribute to speedway legend Max Dumesny.