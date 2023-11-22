Horner: Verstappen ‘refreshing’ for speaking his mind

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen for speaking his mind in the build-up to the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Three-time F1 champion Verstappen pulled no punches, making clear his displeasure at being in Sin City, declaring the event “99 per cent show, one percent sporting event”.

Verstappen then went one step further when he slated the fans, believing they were in attendance more to party than to understand and appreciate Formula 1.

A stunning race, during which the lead changed hands five times before culminating in an 18th win of the season for the indomitable Dutch driver, helped him soften his tone after the event.

The moment when he took to the radio to sing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ was comical, not forgetting he was wearing an Elvis-esque race suit, although there is no doubt his tone would have been different had he missed out on extending his astonishing record.

You also have to wonder whether F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali had had a quiet word in his ear, reminding him of his responsibility to help promote the sport rather than give it a verbal bashing, particularly given the half-a-billion dollars spent by Liberty Media on creating the event.

Horner, though, has no qualms with Verstappen airing his opinion, despite the initial negativity.

“I think the most important thing for the race was for it to deliver on track, and I think it did that,” said Horner.

“It was a great grand prix, and Max would have thoroughly enjoyed that race because that’s what he loves, that’s what he’s here for.

“The fact he won it in an Elvis Presley (race) suit. was singing ‘Viva Las Vegas’ on the in-lap…you have to respect the fact that some of the razzmatazz that goes around Formula 1, doesn’t sit comfortably with him.

“It’s quite refreshing that he’s actually prepared to speak out and give an honest opinion.

“He also reflects that it’s an important event for Formula 1, and the race and the way it delivered, you could certainly see was something he enjoyed.”

Horner was pressed on whether F1 had encouraged that reflection, and after initially skirting around the question, he replied: “It was adjusted by the race.”

He added: “He’s a racing driver on a high-speed street circuit with very low grip and big braking zones which has produced a very entertaining race, arguably the most exciting race we’ve had all season.

“He will have enjoyed winning that race because he had to fight incredibly hard.”

The victory will certainly have put to the back of Verstappen’s mind the showmanship he was subjected to in the build-up, not least the opening ceremony on Wednesday evening when he – and every other driver – was presented to an adoring crowd via a dias raised up through the floor of stages lined up along the start-finish straight.

On either side of the presentation, an array of musical stars performed.

What unfolded late on Saturday night, though, suggested Verstappen had judged events too soon.

“He was judging what he feels, and I think he feels a little uncomfortable with the show element, the Super Bowl effect of what has been applied here,” said Horner.

“But in terms of the race, he would have certainly enjoyed that.”

Surely, the Elvis race suit was a step too far for a racing puritan such as Verstappen, but Horner revealed: “We showed him that weeks ago. It was something he was aware of and bought into.

“So to have both of our Elvis’ on the podium (with Sergio Perez finishing third), was a great result.”