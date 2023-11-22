John Bowe to make GT4 switch

Racing legend John Bowe will compete in the all-new Monochrome GT4 Australia series next year.

The veteran is about to wrap up his final full season in Touring Car Masters, the ‘Ciao for Now’ tour set to conclude on the streets of Adelaide this weekend.

Even since announcing his retirement from TCM, Bowe has been insistent that he will continue racing in other categories.

He has now confirmed that one of those categories will be the new Monochrome GT4 Australia series, which will be run by SRO Motorsports Australia and feature on the Shannons SpeedSeries bill.

Bowe will team up with Jacob Lawrence in the Randall Industries/Southern BM BMW F82 M4 for all six rounds, a car he drove in the Monochrome Invited Australia round at The Bend earlier this year.

“It’s really exciting to be able to join the new GT4 series with the Shannons SpeedSeries next year,” Bowe said.

“It’s a new challenge. I decided not to race in TCM anymore because I have been in it for a long time and won a lot of races, but this GT4 series really appeals to me.

“I think the category makes a lot of sense, it’s not for gold or platinum drivers, it’s for people that don’t want to race but don’t want to spend millions on a car.

“All the SRO sprint races will be an hour with a compulsory pit stop, so we can share the wheel and the endurance races make it the ideal program.

“I have driven over 60 different race cars in my life, so this is going to be another adventure.”

Bowe explained that the tie-up with the Lawrence family came from an initial offer to coach Jacob.

“Peter and Jacob Lawrence are very enthusiastic BMW owners, they are good blokes and they asked me to do a bit of coaching with Jacob,” Bowe said.

“They then asked me to race with him in Adelaide when they had the round there. We did some fantastic racing so they asked me if I wanted to share the car.

“I get a great sense of satisfaction out of seeing Jacob go well, he is the real deal and has the racing gene in him.

“It’s going to be fun, I’ll be there all next year and we will see how we go after that.”

The 2024 Monochrome GT4 Australia series will kick off at Phillip Island in April.