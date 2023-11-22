F1 movie ‘to cost a little more’ after filming hiatus

Lewis Hamilton has suggested production of the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt is still going well but “might cost a little bit more” as a result of a delay caused by the writers’ strike.

Hamilton is a producer of the movie, which began on-site filming at the British Grand Prix earlier this year.

However, its schedule was interrupted by the Writers’ Guild of America taking strike action for the first time in 15 years, and prompted a two-month hiatus ahead of a predicted 2025 release date.

“Off-season won’t take a huge amount of my time,” Hamilton said of his planned involvement in the movie during the F1 off-season when his schedule is less busy.

“In December, I’ll probably spend a day or so with Joe [Kosinski] and Jerry [Bruckheimer] just going over the script.”

While few precise details of the movie are known, the broader plot centres around a veteran driver Sonny Hayes (played by Brad Pitt), returning to F1 where he becomes a mentor to young team-mate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

The pair race for the APX GP team, which has had a real-world presence, including pit garage and gantry, hospitality suite, and cars on track, at several events in 2023.

That was set to include sequences being filmed in Las Vegas, though they had to be scrapped due to the writers’ strike.

“Obviously, now we can continue on with the writers and now Brad and Damson will be back in training getting ready to get back in the car,” Hamilton explained.

“Unfortunately, we were supposed to be filming [in Vegas]… If there wasn’t a strike we would be filming one of the really cool scenes.

“But we’ll continue on filming next year, so you’ll see them around more.

“We’ve already got great footage with the demo drivers who have done a great job, as all the drivers got to see in Austin.

“And yeah, we’ll keep pushing along.

“It’s still going to be great, might cost a little bit more but I’m really confident in what Jerry is going to produce.”