Edwards tipped to make US trip for Supercars

A late change to the staffing for the Supercars wind tunnel test in the USA could be on the cards with Tim Edwards tipped to replace Adrian Burgess.

Speedcafe has learned that multiple teams have expressed concern about outgoing Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess running the programme, given he has been linked to a move to Team 18 next season.

There is a perception that such a hands-on role in critical parity testing, right before a likely switch to a Chevrolet team, could be a conflict of interest.

Supercars has indicated to Speedcafe that, as it stands, Burgess is still booked to make the trip to the US next month as was planned.

However more and more sources are indicating that incoming General Manager of Motorsport Tim Edwards will head up the process instead.

Burgess himself hinted at that being the case on a Speedcafe Facebook post, replying, “he can do it” with a thumbs up emoji to a question about whether Edwards will be involved in the wind tunnel test.

The links between Burgess and Team 18 have already raised eyebrows in the paddock given the role Burgess has played in the Gen3 programme and the access he has had to category-wide data during the season.

Burgess will sit out this weekend’s Adelaide 500, which would have been his final event as HoM, the role to be subbed by Paul Martin.

The unprecedented wind tunnel test is set to kick off early next month, with two Gen3 cars already on the ground in the States.