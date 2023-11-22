DJR to take over Ford Supercars engine supply

Dick Johnson Racing is set to take over engine supply for Ford Supercars teams, Speedcafe has learned.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team, as it is otherwise known, is already the homologation team for the Blue Oval but its duties are set to expand from next year.

At present, Herrod Performance Engines supplies and services the engines which power the Mustangs in the field, with a common supplier for each marque of car being one of the key planks of the new-for-2023 Gen3 ruleset.

Next year, that task will be DJR’s, in what sources indicate is a buyout of Herrod’s Supercars business.

Herrod was exclusively the team’s Stapylton-based squad’s engine supplier prior to commencement of the Gen3 era, after taking over those duties from Mostech Race Engines in 2022 when Steve Amos stepped back in order to focus on his health.

It is not known if the team and engine effort would literally be brought under one roof but, helpfully, Herrod’s Supercars engine operation is based in the Gold Coast suburb of Yatala, across the Pacific Motorway from the suburb of Stapylton, where DJR’s workshop is located.

There will be 10 Mustangs on the grid on a full-time basis next year, including DJR’s two Shell V-Power Racing Team entries, and two each also from Penrite Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, and the Blanchard Racing Team.

Each entry is allocated two engines, 5.4-litre Coyote-based units in the case of the Fords, which were assigned via a lottery at the start of this year.

KRE Race Engines supplies the Chevrolet teams.