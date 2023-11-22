Dave Kindig to host exclusive Custom Car Show at Vailo Adelaide 500

Car designer and Kindig Customs host Dave Kindig will be in Australia for the first time and will host the Kindig Custom Car Show presented by Shannons Insurance. The event will be exclusive to the 2023 Vailo Adelaide 500.

The American TV personality will be joined by co-star Kevin Schiele to judge 22 of Australia’s highest quality custom builds that will be on display in the Elite class. Included in the show will be two of Kindig’s own custom cars from the USA.

At centre stage will be the designer’s 1957 Chevrolet Corvette ‘Family Affair’ the same vehicle seen in the opening credits of his TV show.

This is a rare and amazing opportunity for custom car fans to get up close to one of the world’s best and most recognised custom car builders and reality TV stars.

Chances to learn from Kindig and Schiele’s custom car expertise will be available at a series of live Q & A events. There will also be several signing sessions and special appearances from Friday through to Sunday at the Vailo Adelaide.

“We can’t wait to experience one of Australia’s best motorsport events, the Vailo Adelaide 500, in November,” Kindig said.

“I know there is a rich automotive history in South Australia, so I look forward to sharing my passion for cars with the community of fans at the event.

“I am particularly excited to check out and judge some of the country’s best custom cars at the first ever Kindig Custom Car Show presented by Shannons Insurance in Australia.

“This will be our first trip down under, and I have heard great things about Adelaide – the countdown is on and I’m all in!”

As well as the Elite car, there will be 40 Steet Elite and over 50 Show ‘n Shine at the event.

“We know there is so much passion for custom cars in Australia and we can’t wait to see it for ourselves at the 2023 Vailo Adelaide 500,” Schiele said.

“There is an art to restoring cars and I’m looking forward to seeing how the Aussies do it when we judge some of the best cars the country has to offer at the Kindig Custom Car Show.”

Kindig Custom Car Show schedule:

Friday 10:30am-10:45am, Official unveiling of Kindig’s second Car

Friday 10:45am-11:20am, Elite Judging

Friday 1:00pm-2:15pm, Street Elite Judging

Friday 2:15pm-3:30pm, Q&A

Saturday 9:30am-10:45am Show N’ Shine Judging

Saturday 12:50pm-2:20pm Judging of Kindig Custom Car Show Cars

Sunday 9:35am-10:45am Presentation of trophies to Kindig Custom Car Show winners

Sunday 10:45am-12:30pm Meet & Greet, Signing Session & Q&A

The Vailo Adelaide 500 will be held November 23-26 and tickets are on sale now at Ticketek.