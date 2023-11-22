Burgess to sit out Adelaide 500

Adrian Burgess will not serve as Supercars’ Head of Motorsport at this weekend’s Vailo Adelaide 500, which was to have been his last event with the championship.

Supercars has announced that its long-time Motorsport Operations Manager, Paul Martin, will fill the breach in the South Australian capital.

Burgess’ departure from the championship was announced last week, with outgoing Tickford Racing Team Principal Tim Edwards confirmed in the last 24 hours as his replacement, under the new title of ‘General Manager of Motorsport’.

“Supercars can advise that Paul Martin will be acting in the role of Head of Motorsport this weekend at the VAILO Adelaide 500 for the Repco Supercars Championship and the Dunlop Series,” the championship announced via its official website.

“Martin is stepping in for Adrian Burgess who will not attend the event.

“Martin has a proven track record of management in pit lane as the Motorsport Operations Manager for Supercars.”

After five years at Supercars, Burgess is expected to be announced imminently as Team 18’s new Team Manager.

Whether his absence from Adelaide is related to disquiet among future rivals about his access to their data in his HoM capacity is not known.