Bottas returns to Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Formula 1 star Valtteri Bottas will be the headline guest at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival for a second year running.

The Finn will return to the AMF event next March where, once again, he will take part in on-track demonstrations.

Last year he drove an Alfa Romeo touring car, while also driving a Bathurst-winning Holden Commodore Supercar on the Adelaide street circuit.

After that he was named the inaugural member of the Adelaide Motorsport Festival Ambassadors’ Club.

“I loved the Adelaide Motorsport Festival last year, so I’m definitely coming back in March and I’ll be driving some really crazy cars, including some rally cars, legendary Aussie muscle cars and maybe some surprises,” said Bottas.

“So I can’t wait to see you there.”

The 2024 AMF will feature a number of categories such as Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A touring cars, sportscars, IndyCars and more.

Among the cars confirmed are the Australian Grand Prix-winning Benetton B190 Ford, the V10-powered Benetton B200, the Mazda 767B sportscar, the 1991 and 1992 Bathurst 1000-winning Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, and motorcycle grand prix bikes such as the Yamaha YZR 500cc and Aprilia ART GP13.

The Adelaide Motorsport Festival will take place on March 16-17.